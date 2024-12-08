Left Menu

Tripura Hotels Ban Bangladeshi Guests Amid Rising Tensions

The All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners' Association (ATHROA) has announced a ban on providing services to Bangladeshi citizens in response to escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. The decision, effective from December 2, is aimed at showing solidarity with minority communities facing persecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 12:38 IST
Tripura Hotels Ban Bangladeshi Guests Amid Rising Tensions
A hotel in Tripura. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners' Association (ATHROA) has taken a bold stance by refusing services to Bangladeshi citizens, a decision fueled by the rising violence against Hindu communities in Bangladesh.

The association's move, effective from December 2, is in response to recent incidents of disrespect towards the Indian national flag and ongoing aggression against minorities. The ATHROA has decided to deny accommodations and dining services to Bangladeshi nationals as a form of protest.

Bhaskar Chakraborty, ATHROA Secretary, stated that the decision also aims to protect Bangladeshi guests from potential incidents on their premises. However, accommodations will still be provided in cases of medical emergencies with proper documentation. The association's decision has sparked mixed reactions amid concerns about business and tourism impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024