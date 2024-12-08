Tripura Hotels Ban Bangladeshi Guests Amid Rising Tensions

The All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners' Association (ATHROA) has taken a bold stance by refusing services to Bangladeshi citizens, a decision fueled by the rising violence against Hindu communities in Bangladesh.

The association's move, effective from December 2, is in response to recent incidents of disrespect towards the Indian national flag and ongoing aggression against minorities. The ATHROA has decided to deny accommodations and dining services to Bangladeshi nationals as a form of protest.

Bhaskar Chakraborty, ATHROA Secretary, stated that the decision also aims to protect Bangladeshi guests from potential incidents on their premises. However, accommodations will still be provided in cases of medical emergencies with proper documentation. The association's decision has sparked mixed reactions amid concerns about business and tourism impacts.

