IDF Deploys Forces Amid Syrian Turmoil

Following the collapse of the Syrian Assad regime, the Israeli Defense Forces, led by spokesperson Lt.-Col. Avichay Adraee, have stationed troops in the buffer zone to protect Israeli citizens from potential threats emanating from Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Jerusalem, Israel, December 8 (ANI/TPS): In the wake of the Syrian Assad Regime's downfall, Lt.-Col. Avichay Adraee, spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Arabic, announced the deployment of troops to the buffer zone bordering Syria.

The decision follows a strategic assessment concerning the increased likelihood of armed individuals entering this demilitarized area. As a preventive measure, the IDF has positioned its units both within the buffer zone and at several strategic defensive locations to safeguard the security of the inhabitants in the Golan Heights and the wider State of Israel, tweeted Adraee.

Adraee also highlighted that the IDF remains non-interventional concerning the internal events unfolding within Syria. The military maneuver reflects a precautionary stance rather than direct involvement in Syria's internal dynamics. (ANI/TPS)

(With inputs from agencies.)

