Global Call to Action: Germany's Hindu Leaders Condemn Atrocities in Bangladesh

Deutschland Hinduistische Verbande, a Hindu organization based in Germany, has voiced profound alarm over reports of violence against Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh. The group has urged international focus on the situation under the current interim administration, condemning what it described as 'heinous crimes' and organizing a protest in Germany.

The organization condemned the escalating violence, noting that extremist factions in Bangladesh have allegedly targeted religious minorities through physical assaults, killings, looting, and other abuses, particularly affecting women. The group criticized Bangladesh's interim government for failing to act decisively and instead opting to 'remain silent observers.'

The Hindu group, alongside other humanitarian organizations in Germany, unequivocally denounced the violence, highlighting the plight of Bangladeshi Hindus who face oppression when advocating for their rights. Highlighting the case of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, arrested under sedition charges, the group emphasized the need for immediate international intervention.

Deutschland Hinduistische Verbande calls on the Government of India to actively pursue diplomatic and international support to protect minority rights in Bangladesh. Furthermore, they stress the importance of global solidarity among international humanitarian organizations to support victims and hold accountable those responsible for maintaining global peace.

The organization reaffirms its commitment to justice, urging the international community to collectively condemn and boycott these acts of violence against Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, and other minority groups. Recent incidents include multiple attacks on minoritized populations, such as the arson and looting of property and temples and the arrest of the respected monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong.

Incidents like the reported attack on Mahabhagya Lakshminarayan Mandir in the outskirts of Dhaka continue to spark outrage. In response, India has expressed concern regarding the arrest and detention of Chinmoy Krishna Das, calling upon Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the protection and freedom of assembly for all minority communities.

