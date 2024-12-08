Al Dhafra Book Festival 2024 Celebrates Arabic Heritage

In Al Dhafra, UAE, the fifth Al Dhafra Book Festival will commence on December 9 under the theme 'Al Dhafra: Celebrating a Cultural Legacy'. The event, backed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will feature 100 publishing houses displaying 50,000 titles until December 15.

This year's festival has seen a 100 percent rise in participating publishers from last year and includes over 200 events. These activities aim to connect attendees with UAE's cultural, literary, and artistic heritage while fostering reading habits among youth through a family-friendly atmosphere, according to Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC.

With an emphasis on Al Dhafra's cultural and intellectual heritage, the festival introduces new programs like 'Hadirat Baynounah' and hosts musical performances, poetry nights, and live cooking shows. The Al Dhafra Book Festival is a cultural highlight, promoting the Arabic language and celebrating Emirati heritage within a iconic regional setting.

