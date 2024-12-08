Left Menu

UAE Soars in Global Quality Infrastructure Rankings, Secures Fifth Position

The UAE has leapt to fifth place in the Quality Infrastructure for Sustainable Development Index, reflecting its commitment to enhanced standards and global best practices. This achievement underscores the nation's strategic advancements in Quality Infrastructure, promoting economic diversification and competitive supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 23:51 IST
UAE Soars in Global Quality Infrastructure Rankings, Secures Fifth Position
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has achieved a significant milestone by securing the fifth position in the Quality Infrastructure for Sustainable Development (QI4SD) Index, an ascent of six places from its previous ranking. The index, first launched by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in June 2022, placed the UAE in the 'L' group, alongside countries such as Switzerland, South Africa, Singapore, and Finland.

A comprehensive framework, the QI4SD Index evaluates the readiness of national quality infrastructure (QI) systems to advance sustainable development goals. The UAE's rapid growth in this index is a testament to the foresight of its leaders, highlighted by substantial improvements driven by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and its stakeholders in areas such as regulations, standards, and market surveillance.

This recognition reaffirms international trust in the UAE's Quality Infrastructure, pivotal for economic diversification and supply chain resilience. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, emphasized that this achievement aligns with Operation 300bn, a robust strategy aiming to enhance industrial investments and facilitate trade by eliminating technical obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024