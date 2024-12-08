UAE Soars in Global Quality Infrastructure Rankings, Secures Fifth Position

The United Arab Emirates has achieved a significant milestone by securing the fifth position in the Quality Infrastructure for Sustainable Development (QI4SD) Index, an ascent of six places from its previous ranking. The index, first launched by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in June 2022, placed the UAE in the 'L' group, alongside countries such as Switzerland, South Africa, Singapore, and Finland.

A comprehensive framework, the QI4SD Index evaluates the readiness of national quality infrastructure (QI) systems to advance sustainable development goals. The UAE's rapid growth in this index is a testament to the foresight of its leaders, highlighted by substantial improvements driven by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and its stakeholders in areas such as regulations, standards, and market surveillance.

This recognition reaffirms international trust in the UAE's Quality Infrastructure, pivotal for economic diversification and supply chain resilience. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, emphasized that this achievement aligns with Operation 300bn, a robust strategy aiming to enhance industrial investments and facilitate trade by eliminating technical obstacles.

