Mair Group Debuts on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Signaling Strategic Growth
Mair Group, a strategic investment firm in food retail and real estate, is now listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. This move enhances market accessibility for investors, furthering Mair's growth agenda in UAE's food security and real estate sectors. Leaders emphasize innovation and sustainable growth.
Mair Group, the strategic investment firm concentrated on food retail and commercial real estate, has officially listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the ticker "MAIR". This new step opens investment opportunities to both institutional and individual investors, marking the company's dedication to enhancing market accessibility.
The trading commenced at a reference price of AED 1.16 per share, valuing the company at approximately AED 2.6 billion (USD 706 million). The listing is a pivotal moment in Mair's broader strategy aimed at expanding its existing businesses and aligning with the UAE's food security goals. The direct listing ensures current and new investors can trade shares at fair value.
Chairman Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi highlighted the listing as a testament to their commitment to fostering community growth and innovation under visionary leadership. The company remains focused on its objective to advance UAE's strategic sectors. Meanwhile, Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi of ADX underscored the listing's role in enhancing Abu Dhabi's financial markets and demonstrating the trust placed by leading issuers.
