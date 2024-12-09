Left Menu

India Seeks Strengthened Ties with Bangladesh Amidst Rising Concerns Over Minority Safety

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized a positive, mutually beneficial engagement with Bangladesh during his visit, focusing on people-centric relations. However, he raised concerns about attacks on minorities. Both sides discussed boosting cooperation across various sectors. Misri urged Bangladesh authorities to safeguard minority rights and foster collaborative relations.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Photo: X/ @VikramMisri). Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

India is intent on nurturing a mutually beneficial and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Speaking in Dhaka, Misri stressed the importance of people-centered relations, with development projects and bilateral cooperation forming the core of the partnership.

During his visit, Misri conducted comprehensive discussions on the multifaceted bilateral ties with his Bangladeshi counterparts, tackling a range of issues from trade to cultural cooperation. However, Misri also expressed concerns over recent attacks targeting minority communities in Bangladesh, describing incidents involving arson and vandalism.

India hopes for a constructive response from Bangladesh's authorities to address these challenges. The visit also marked important diplomatic engagements following recent political changes in Bangladesh, underscoring India's eagerness to collaborate with the interim government for improved regional harmony and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

