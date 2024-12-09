Left Menu

Abhay Kumar Appointed as India's Next Ambassador to Georgia

Abhay Kumar, Deputy Director General at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, has been named India's upcoming ambassador to Georgia. An Indian Foreign Service Officer from the 2003 batch, Kumar will soon take on this new diplomatic responsibility, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that "Abhay Kumar (IFS: 2003), presently Deputy Director General, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Georgia." The statement further indicated that Kumar is expected to assume the position shortly.

India acknowledged Georgia's independence on December 26, 1991, establishing formal diplomatic ties by September 28, 1992. The Indian Embassy in Tbilisi will begin operations on July 29, 2024. Currently, the ambassador to Armenia, residing in Yerevan, retains concurrent accreditation to Georgia, as per MEA details. The Georgian side initiated its Honorary Consulate in Delhi in 2005, later upgrading to a full embassy in 2009. New Delhi welcomed the first Resident Georgian Ambassador on February 25, 2010.

