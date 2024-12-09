Abhay Kumar Appointed as India's Next Ambassador to Georgia

Abhay Kumar, who currently holds the position of Deputy Director General at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, has been appointed as India's forthcoming ambassador to Georgia, according to an announcement made by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday. Kumar is an Indian Foreign Service Officer from the 2003 batch.

India acknowledged Georgia's independence on December 26, 1991, establishing formal diplomatic ties by September 28, 1992. The Indian Embassy in Tbilisi will begin operations on July 29, 2024. Currently, the ambassador to Armenia, residing in Yerevan, retains concurrent accreditation to Georgia, as per MEA details. The Georgian side initiated its Honorary Consulate in Delhi in 2005, later upgrading to a full embassy in 2009. New Delhi welcomed the first Resident Georgian Ambassador on February 25, 2010.

