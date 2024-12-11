Left Menu

India Seeks Stronger Ties Amidst Minority Concerns in Bangladesh

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed the Parliamentary Committee on India's ties with Bangladesh. He emphasized the desire for a positive relationship while addressing concerns over minority attacks. The first high-level visit following Sheikh Hasina's removal aimed at fostering cooperation despite recent tensions involving extremist violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:22 IST
India Seeks Stronger Ties Amidst Minority Concerns in Bangladesh
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (File photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday addressed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs regarding the 'Future of India-Bangladesh Relationship', according to sources. His briefing reaffirmed Bangladesh's commitment to taking action against those responsible for violence against minorities.

On his December 9 visit to Dhaka, Misri refuted media claims about discussions on reviewing agreements, as per insider information. Committee members, across party lines, expressed interest in former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's stay in India.

Misri's trip to Bangladesh was crucial, marking the first senior-level visit since Sheikh Hasina's removal and the subsequent formation of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. Discussions included attacks on minority communities, with India urging protection measures. Misri highlighted India's commitment to a progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024