India Seeks Stronger Ties Amidst Minority Concerns in Bangladesh

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday addressed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs regarding the 'Future of India-Bangladesh Relationship', according to sources. His briefing reaffirmed Bangladesh's commitment to taking action against those responsible for violence against minorities.

On his December 9 visit to Dhaka, Misri refuted media claims about discussions on reviewing agreements, as per insider information. Committee members, across party lines, expressed interest in former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's stay in India.

Misri's trip to Bangladesh was crucial, marking the first senior-level visit since Sheikh Hasina's removal and the subsequent formation of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. Discussions included attacks on minority communities, with India urging protection measures. Misri highlighted India's commitment to a progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.

