Indian Nationals Share Harrowing Tales as They Return Home from Syria

In a poignant account of survival, Indian nationals who were evacuated from war-torn Syria have returned home, sharing distressing experiences of the Syrian conflict. Ghaziabad resident Ravi Bhushan, among the first of the 75 Indian nationals to arrive, praised the Indian embassy for its crucial role in facilitating their safe return.

Bhushan highlighted that India initiated a strategic rescue operation, connecting with every Indian national trapped in Syria. 'The embassy maintained constant communication, providing timely updates and addressing food and safety concerns,' Bhushan told ANI, expressing gratitude to the Indian government and embassies in Lebanon and Syria.

Describing the deteriorating conditions in Syria, Bhushan recalled seeing foreign nationals enduring harsh temperatures and horrifying living conditions. 'The atmosphere was of widespread panic with rampant violence, looting, and destruction, signaling a worsening crisis,' he said. Initially in Syria for business, Bhushan witnessed the sudden escalation of conflict, underscoring the precariousness of the region's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)