Left Menu

Indian Nationals Share Harrowing Tales as They Return Home from Syria

Indian nationals evacuated from Syria recount their terrifying experiences amid the uprising. Ravi Bhushan, the first to return, praised the Indian government's rescue efforts. He described severe conditions and chaos in Syria, emphasizing the swift response from the embassy which ensured their safety and return home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:25 IST
Indian Nationals Share Harrowing Tales as They Return Home from Syria
Ravi Bhushan, the first Indian national out of 75 to return from Syria (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant account of survival, Indian nationals who were evacuated from war-torn Syria have returned home, sharing distressing experiences of the Syrian conflict. Ghaziabad resident Ravi Bhushan, among the first of the 75 Indian nationals to arrive, praised the Indian embassy for its crucial role in facilitating their safe return.

Bhushan highlighted that India initiated a strategic rescue operation, connecting with every Indian national trapped in Syria. 'The embassy maintained constant communication, providing timely updates and addressing food and safety concerns,' Bhushan told ANI, expressing gratitude to the Indian government and embassies in Lebanon and Syria.

Describing the deteriorating conditions in Syria, Bhushan recalled seeing foreign nationals enduring harsh temperatures and horrifying living conditions. 'The atmosphere was of widespread panic with rampant violence, looting, and destruction, signaling a worsening crisis,' he said. Initially in Syria for business, Bhushan witnessed the sudden escalation of conflict, underscoring the precariousness of the region's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024