Taiwan Fast-Tracks Hepatitis C Elimination

Taiwan is intensifying its campaign to eradicate hepatitis C by 2025, prioritizing high-risk populations such as prisoners, drug users, and those with chronic conditions, Health Minister Chiu Tai-yuan announced. The nation aims to surpass the WHO's 2030 target, leveraging the successful hepatitis B vaccination program initiated in 1984.

From 1986 onwards, Taiwan ensured every newborn received a hepatitis B vaccine. Citing this success, Chiu expressed confidence in securing a gold-tier certification for hepatitis C elimination. The government plans to enhance its efforts in screening and treatment, particularly targeting drug users, incarcerated individuals, and patients with chronic illnesses like diabetes and kidney disease.

Director-General Wu Chao-chun of the Health Promotion Administration highlighted the achievement of key WHO hepatitis C elimination benchmarks. As of June, Taiwan's diagnostic rate reached 90.6%, with a cure rate exceeding 95%. Measures to boost blood transfusion and injection safety standards have also been implemented.

Drug users reported using nearly the WHO benchmark for sterile needles. Wu stressed these efforts bring Taiwan closer to gold-tier certification. To grapple with the challenge of reinfection among drug users and inmates, the government offers repeated screenings and continuous monitoring.

Physician Chien Rong-nan from Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital underscored the need for informed consent during hepatitis C screenings to maintain human rights. However, low testing acceptance among drug users leads to poor diagnostic rates in prisons. The HPA introduced at-home rapid testing, akin to glucose tests, to encourage higher participation and diagnostics.

Through these initiatives, Taiwan is optimistic about meeting its hepatitis C elimination target by 2025, thereby setting a global benchmark in public health efforts against the disease.

