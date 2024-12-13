ETGE Condemns Xi Jinping's Invitation to Trump's Inauguration

The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has issued a sharp rebuke over the invitation extended to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration. While applauding Trump's initial recognition of human rights abuses in East Turkistan, the ETGE decried the invitation, claiming it undermines America's global moral stance.

An ETGE statement on X highlighted China's ongoing atrocities, including mass internment and forced labor in East Turkistan. The group emphasized that such actions, escalating into genocide, reflect Xi Jinping's leadership and criticized the broader Chinese regime for its continued oppression.

The ETGE equated the invitation to appeasing Adolf Hitler, warning of a potential emboldening of a tyrannical dictator. The ETGE implored President Trump to withdraw the invitation, advocating for a stance that aligns with American democratic principles and values of freedom and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)