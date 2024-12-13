India Successfully Evacuates Nationals from War-torn Syria

The Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday that 77 Indian citizens have successfully been evacuated from war-torn Syria. According to Randhir Jaiswal, the MEA spokesperson, the Indian embassies across the Middle East are coordinating closely with Indian nationals in the region to provide necessary assistance in case of emergencies.

'There is no evacuation needed from other countries as of now,' clarified Jaiswal. While the 77 evacuees included pilgrims and residents who wished to return, many Indians continue to live in Syria, having settled there or engaged in various vocations.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed India's rapid response in aiding stranded pilgrims in Syria during a Lok Sabha dialogue. Emphasizing the country's dedication to citizen welfare abroad, India remains prepared to undertake further evacuations if situations in the Middle East escalate. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)