Left Menu

Tragic Losses: Indian Students in Canada Face Violent Crime Wave

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is in close contact with Canadian authorities following the murder of three Indian students. Amidst rising crime, India urges its nationals to exercise caution, while addressing media claims on visa issues as foreign interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:53 IST
Tragic Losses: Indian Students in Canada Face Violent Crime Wave
Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal (Image: YouTube@ Ministry of External Affairs, India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs of India conveyed deep condolences after the recent murder of three Indian students in Canada. Randhir Jaiswal, the ministry's spokesperson, emphasized their engagement with affected families and local authorities to facilitate comprehensive investigations.

Highlighting a spate of violent crimes affecting Indian students, Jaiswal stated that ensuring their safety in Canada is a priority. The High Commission and consulates are actively supporting families, offering advice for heightened vigilance amidst a concerning security climate.

Responding to media narratives around visa issuance to Canadians, Jaiswal criticized them as misinformation attempts to defame India, asserting the sovereign right to manage its visa policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024