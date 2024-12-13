Tragic Losses: Indian Students in Canada Face Violent Crime Wave

The Ministry of External Affairs of India conveyed deep condolences after the recent murder of three Indian students in Canada. Randhir Jaiswal, the ministry's spokesperson, emphasized their engagement with affected families and local authorities to facilitate comprehensive investigations.

Highlighting a spate of violent crimes affecting Indian students, Jaiswal stated that ensuring their safety in Canada is a priority. The High Commission and consulates are actively supporting families, offering advice for heightened vigilance amidst a concerning security climate.

Responding to media narratives around visa issuance to Canadians, Jaiswal criticized them as misinformation attempts to defame India, asserting the sovereign right to manage its visa policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)