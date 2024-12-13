Tragic Loss: Journalist Malik Zafar Iqbal Naich Killed in Pakistan

In a tragic incident, Malik Zafar Iqbal Naich, a journalist from Pakistan, was fatally shot by two unidentified attackers while distributing newspapers in Rahim Yar Khan, as reported by The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ). The assassination took place in the southern Punjab city, prompting a wave of condemnation from IFJ and its local affiliate, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

The attack occurred in the early hours at Chowk Chanigoth, near Taranda Muhammad Panah, where Naich was executing his routine newspaper distribution alongside his colleague, Nazar Hussain. Hussain, who momentarily parted from Naich to distribute elsewhere, revealed that Naich was shot six times by the assailants, who subsequently fled. Naich succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The local police have initiated legal proceedings under Section 302/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, although the motive behind the gruesome act remains undetermined. This incident intensifies concerns for media safety, marking the eighth journalist killed in Pakistan this year, notoriously making it the most perilous nation for journalists in South Asia.

The murder of Naich comes amid a backdrop of increasing violence and instability within Pakistan, following the recent killing of Janan Hussain, secretary of the Parachinar Press Club, in the north. Condemning the act, PFUJ urged authorities to ensure justice for Naich's family. IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger expressed deep concern over the heightened risks faced by journalists in Pakistan.

Bellanger remarked on the escalating violence against media professionals in 2024, advocating for a comprehensive investigation into Naich's murder. As violence and political unrest roil the nation, both national and international journalist organizations stress the imperative of safeguarding those dedicated to reporting amidst such perils.

(With inputs from agencies.)