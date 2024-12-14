Hyderabad's Gas Crisis Intensifies: Unrest as Residents Battle Supply Woes

As winter's chill begins to bite, the persistent gas shortage in Hyderabad, Pakistan, has reached a crisis point, eliciting growing frustration among residents. Particularly affected are women, who find themselves grappling with the consequences of unreliable gas supplies that have disrupted daily life. According to The Express Tribune, the issue has escalated to critical levels as regular gas cuts and low pressure become a norm, impacting both weekdays and weekends. Despite growing public complaints, political leaders have offered little more than empty promises, with no concrete solutions in sight.

Over the past few months, Hyderabad's residents have been living with the challenge of low gas pressure and unscheduled shutdowns, a predicament exacerbated by the colder weather. Areas like Latifabad and Qasimabad experience nightly gas supply cuts from 9pm to 6am, as reported by the Express Tribune. Even when available, the pressure is so inadequate that it is nearly unusable. Unlike previous years, gas cuts now also affect holidays, adding to the residents' woes.

The erratic gas supply has forced many residents to resort to alternatives such as LPG cylinders for basic cooking needs. However, inflation makes this option unaffordable for many, leaving people to endure lengthy queues at local tandoors and restaurants for essentials like roti and saalan. Meanwhile, commercial establishments, including large restaurants, continue to enjoy uninterrupted full-pressure gas supply, raising questions about the fairness of the distribution system.

Persistent gas shortages have also had a domino effect on local housing conditions. With home geysers rendered useless, residents turn to wood or LPG cylinders for heating water. These issues compound existing challenges like electricity load-shedding and inadequate piped water supply, complicating life further for Hyderabad's populace. The Express Tribune reports multiple interruptions in gas supply, particularly on Fridays, with abrupt supply cuts causing significant disruption.

Tariq Rasool, a prominent chairman from Hussainabad, has formally approached the Zonal Manager of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) demanding urgent action. His letter highlights the frequent gas outages in areas like Town's Block A, Wasim Colony, and Akbarabad among others, asserting that there is no gas theft and residents are up to date with bill payments. Despite these pressing concerns, action from SSGC remains limited. MQM-Pakistan's MNAs Syed Waseem Hussain and Professor Engineer Abdul Aleem Khanzada have condemned the ongoing gas shortages in key areas, lamenting the unbearable conditions for residents.

They underscore the plight of the vulnerable, primarily affecting the poor, as entire families grapple with shortages in areas such as Latifabad Units 4, 6, and 8. The lack of gas forces them to depend on costly restaurant meals. Women, notably, endure significantly, finding daily tasks like cooking challenging. The use of increasingly unaffordable LPG cylinders is prevalent, and mothers express concern over their children's health worsening due to outside food consumption, with some children having to skip proper breakfast before school due to gas shortages.

Lawmakers from MQM-Pakistan demand immediate governmental intervention to restore gas supplies to the beleaguered neighborhoods. Urging SSGC to resolve these disruptions effectively, they stress fair treatment for residential consumers, particularly as winter heightens demand. Despite persistent appeals from citizens and political figures, progress remains elusive. As the bitter cold tightens its grip, Hyderabad's residents continue to struggle with unreliable gas supplies, their patience wearing thin as they await alleviation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)