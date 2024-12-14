Left Menu

Safe Return of Indian Nationals from War-Torn Syria

Six Indian nationals have safely returned from war-torn Syria, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian embassy for their evacuation. They shared experiences of challenges faced and praised the embassy's efforts in ensuring their safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 21:03 IST
Safe Return of Indian Nationals from War-Torn Syria
6 more Indians evacuated from Syria arrives at Delhi airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On a somber Saturday, six Indian nationals safely touched down at Delhi airport, marking their escape from the chaos of war-ravaged Syria. The group gave heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian embassy for orchestrating the rescue mission that brought them back to their homeland.

A among them was Sunil Dutt, who recounted the tense moments preceding their evacuation. 'Last Thursday, we got a call from the embassy alerting us to worsening conditions and the urgent need to leave Syria. The situation in Damascus deteriorated rapidly as rebels seized control and unrest swept the city,' he explained, highlighting the embassy's constant communication and guidance.

Ratan Lal, another returnee who lived in Syria for five years, echoed these sentiments. 'The embassy ensured our safety by providing shelter and essential supplies. Their efforts, backed by Modi Ji's direction, were commendable,' he stated. The evacuees traveled via Lebanon, where they stayed before reaching India, and detailed their relief at being back home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024