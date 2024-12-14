Safe Return of Indian Nationals from War-Torn Syria

On a somber Saturday, six Indian nationals safely touched down at Delhi airport, marking their escape from the chaos of war-ravaged Syria. The group gave heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian embassy for orchestrating the rescue mission that brought them back to their homeland.

A among them was Sunil Dutt, who recounted the tense moments preceding their evacuation. 'Last Thursday, we got a call from the embassy alerting us to worsening conditions and the urgent need to leave Syria. The situation in Damascus deteriorated rapidly as rebels seized control and unrest swept the city,' he explained, highlighting the embassy's constant communication and guidance.

Ratan Lal, another returnee who lived in Syria for five years, echoed these sentiments. 'The embassy ensured our safety by providing shelter and essential supplies. Their efforts, backed by Modi Ji's direction, were commendable,' he stated. The evacuees traveled via Lebanon, where they stayed before reaching India, and detailed their relief at being back home.

(With inputs from agencies.)