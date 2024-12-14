UAE's Commitment to Tolerance and Coexistence Lauded by US Envoy

Abu Dhabi, UAE [December 14, ANI/WAM]: The United Arab Emirates' initiatives in fostering tolerance, coexistence, and acceptance have been praised by Deborah Lipstadt, the US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism. Her commendation followed a meeting with Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee in the UAE's Federal National Council.

At the meeting, Al Nuaimi reaffirmed the robust partnership between the UAE and the United States, underscoring that these relations serve as a model in various strategic sectors. He emphasized the ongoing collaborative efforts between the two nations to enhance global stability and peace.

Discussing the UAE's commitment, Al Nuaimi highlighted the nation's approach to promoting tolerance, particularly through the role of youth in peacebuilding. He pointed to the 'Abrahamic Family House' as a key symbol of interfaith understanding and coexistence, advocating for projects that foster dialogues across cultures and religions globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)