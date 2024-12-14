Left Menu

Pakistan's Political Tensions: Dialogue or Discord?

Pakistan's Defence Minister expresses concern over prospects of dialogue with PTI amid protests for Imran Khan's release. Criticism arises over PTI's mixed signals on negotiation and civil disobedience. Yet, official communication channels between PML-N and PTI are set to open to tackle political instability.

Updated: 14-12-2024 22:23 IST

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (FilePhoto). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has raised questions regarding the practicality of engaging in talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by founder Imran Khan, amid ongoing protests demanding his release, according to a report by Geo News. Asif noted that Khan himself has shown mistrust towards his party leaders, complicating potential negotiations.

During Geo News' program "Naya Pakistan," Asif remarked, "Where will such negotiations lead?" indicating public surprise at the notion of dialogue at this juncture. Further criticism came from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui, who admonished PTI for its conflicting stance of advocating negotiations while simultaneously encouraging civil disobedience.

Siddiqui stated PTI cannot expect concessions while promoting dissent, emphasizing, "You cannot shake hands with one hand while holding a sword in the other." Simultaneously, PTI leaders indicated that formal dialogue with the government has yet to initiate, contingent on Imran Khan's approval. In an effort to replace discord with constructive dialogue, both parties agreed on December 11 to establish formal communication channels, a move seen as critical to achieving political stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

