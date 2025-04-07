Yogi Adityanath Pushes for 'One Nation, One Election' to Ensure Political Stability

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated his call for 'One Nation, One Election' on Monday, arguing that frequent elections generate instability and impede national development. Speaking at a state-level conference on this initiative, Adityanath highlighted the undue pressure placed on the public by recurrent electoral processes, as well as the political instability they generate.

Emphasizing the importance of political stability for national peace, security, and progress, Adityanath stated, "Political stability is the first condition for peace, the first condition for security, and the first condition for development." He suggested that frequent elections compromise these foundational elements, benefiting only those who thrive on political disruption.

The Chief Minister further argued that frequent elections negatively impact GDP growth and detract from the allure of democratic processes. He claimed that when elections occur too often, they diminish public interest and waste time that could be spent on governance. Adityanath cited Prime Minister Modi's endorsement of 'One Nation, One Election' during the dedication of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue as a testament to its importance for national unity and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)