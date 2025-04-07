Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Pushes for 'One Nation, One Election' to Ensure Political Stability

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath advocates for 'One Nation, One Election' citing that frequent elections lead to instability, hinder development, and encourage corruption. He stresses political stability as essential for peace and progress, warning that frequent polls disrupt GDP growth and diminish electoral enthusiasm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:57 IST
Yogi Adityanath Pushes for 'One Nation, One Election' to Ensure Political Stability
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated his call for 'One Nation, One Election' on Monday, arguing that frequent elections generate instability and impede national development. Speaking at a state-level conference on this initiative, Adityanath highlighted the undue pressure placed on the public by recurrent electoral processes, as well as the political instability they generate.

Emphasizing the importance of political stability for national peace, security, and progress, Adityanath stated, "Political stability is the first condition for peace, the first condition for security, and the first condition for development." He suggested that frequent elections compromise these foundational elements, benefiting only those who thrive on political disruption.

The Chief Minister further argued that frequent elections negatively impact GDP growth and detract from the allure of democratic processes. He claimed that when elections occur too often, they diminish public interest and waste time that could be spent on governance. Adityanath cited Prime Minister Modi's endorsement of 'One Nation, One Election' during the dedication of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue as a testament to its importance for national unity and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025