Nepali Army Chief's Visit to India Fortifies Military Ties

General Ashok Raj Sigdel's visit to India from December 11-14, 2024, highlights pivotal engagements enhancing Nepal-India military cooperation. Key discussions with Indian leaders and future joint exercises were central outcomes, embodying renewed bilateral commitment. Visits to defense industries and cultural exchanges further emphasize this strengthened alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 13:37 IST
Chief of Army Staff of Nepali Army, General Ashok Raj Sigdel and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

General Ashok Raj Sigdel, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepali Army, recently concluded a significant visit to India, which marked a new chapter in the longstanding military ties between the two nations. His visit, from December 11-14, 2024, included high-profile meetings with senior Indian leaders and discussions on bolstering defense cooperation.

The visit, described as crucial by the Ministry of Defence, included talks with India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, among others. These discussions focused on enhancing bilateral defense cooperation and strategic alignment, highlighting outcomes such as operational agreements and technological capability enhancements for the Nepali Army.

General Sigdel's engagements extended to visiting key Indian defense industries, further cementing the cooperation. His attendance as Reviewing Officer at the Indian Military Academy's Passing Out Parade underscored the deep ties, emphasized by the commissioning of two Nepali cadets. Cultural ties were also strengthened, with discussions on officer exchanges and participation of the Nepali Army Band in Indian parades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

