Indian Army Leads Swift Aid Amidst Ramban Cloudburst Chaos

In response to a severe cloudburst and torrential rainfall in Ramban district, the Indian Army swiftly mobilized to aid affected civilians and restore the crucial National Highway 44 (NH44), as per an official statement. Coordinating closely with district officials, including the District Commissioner and senior police personnel, the Army took immediate action, despite no formal request for assistance from civil authorities.

Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) from multiple areas rapidly deployed to support stranded travelers. Army personnel provided meals, temporary shelter, and basic medical care. Eight Army columns are on standby, while civilian construction firms undertake highway clearance amid initial estimates suggesting a 48-hour restoration window.

Amidst the chaos, the Army's presence reassures residents. A civilian remarked confidently on the Army's pivotal role during crises. The Ramban incident highlights the catastrophic impact of severe weather, with landslides and flash floods tragically claiming lives and causing infrastructural havoc.

Jammu & Kashmir remains on high alert as adverse weather persists, prompting school closures across the Kashmir Valley to safeguard students. The Indian Army remains vigilant, prepared to provide essential support and ensure citizens' safety during this challenging period.

