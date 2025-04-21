Left Menu

Indian Army Leads Swift Aid Amidst Ramban Cloudburst Chaos

Following a devastating cloudburst in Ramban, the Indian Army executed rapid relief operations to aid stranded civilians and restore NH44 connectivity. With heavy rains causing landslides and destruction, the Army coordinated with civil authorities, ready with assistance, as weather forecasts warned of continuing severe conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:32 IST
Visuals from the Ramban districts after landslides (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a severe cloudburst and torrential rainfall in Ramban district, the Indian Army swiftly mobilized to aid affected civilians and restore the crucial National Highway 44 (NH44), as per an official statement. Coordinating closely with district officials, including the District Commissioner and senior police personnel, the Army took immediate action, despite no formal request for assistance from civil authorities.

Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) from multiple areas rapidly deployed to support stranded travelers. Army personnel provided meals, temporary shelter, and basic medical care. Eight Army columns are on standby, while civilian construction firms undertake highway clearance amid initial estimates suggesting a 48-hour restoration window.

Amidst the chaos, the Army's presence reassures residents. A civilian remarked confidently on the Army's pivotal role during crises. The Ramban incident highlights the catastrophic impact of severe weather, with landslides and flash floods tragically claiming lives and causing infrastructural havoc.

Jammu & Kashmir remains on high alert as adverse weather persists, prompting school closures across the Kashmir Valley to safeguard students. The Indian Army remains vigilant, prepared to provide essential support and ensure citizens' safety during this challenging period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

