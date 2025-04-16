Conquering Heights: Inside the Indian Army's ARMEX-24 Expedition

The Indian Army has concluded ARMEX-24, a high-altitude adventure expedition that traversed 146 kilometers from the dense forests of West Bengal to Sikkim's snow-covered heights.

Conducted from March 22 to April 14, the mission excluded time for acclimatization and involved 18 days of arduous trekking under difficult conditions. Twenty specially selected military personnel volunteered to face steep gradients, unpredictable weather, and challenging trails to complete this mission.

ARMEX-24 underscored the Indian Army's operational readiness and dedication to training under realistic terrain, reflecting their ethos of perseverance and discipline. A senior officer remarked that the expedition was not just about adventure but about demonstrating their preparation for extreme conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)