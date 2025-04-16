Indian Army's ARMEX-24: A Testament to Endurance and Resilience

The Indian Army has once again demonstrated its formidable capabilities along the Line of Actual Control in North Sikkim's Plateau Sub Sector. This region, part of the Eastern Himalayas, ranks as one of India's highest and coldest battlefields, where soldiers are armed with modern, primarily indigenously developed equipment to vigilantly safeguard the area.

The Army's role extends beyond national defense, significantly impacting the local community by improving livelihoods and contributing to wildlife preservation. A testament to this multifaceted contribution was recently showcased through the ARMEX-24, a high-altitude expedition exemplifying endurance and resilience.

Conducted over 28 days from March 22 to April 14, 2025, the expedition traversed 146 kilometers from the dense forests of North Bengal to Sikkim's snow-laden altitudes. A team of 20 selected personnel faced extreme altitudinal shifts and challenging weather, underscoring the Army's commitment to operational preparedness and its inspiring influence on national youth, promoting adventure and service.

(With inputs from agencies.)