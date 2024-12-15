Philippine Coast Guard Accuses China of AIS Spoofing in West Philippine Sea Tensions

In a recent development, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), through its spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela, has raised serious allegations against China, accusing it of employing automatic identification system (AIS) spoofing to mislead the international maritime community and incite public concern. AIS spoofing involves altering identification data to cause confusion among maritime vessels and tracking systems.

These concerns arose after residents reported spotting a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel close to a dredging site in San Felipe, Zambales. Local media, including Inquirer Net, covered the incident extensively. Commodore Tarriela stated, "The Chinese Coast Guard is evidently engaged in AIS spoofing to manipulate the international narrative, confuse authorities, and evoke public fear."

He emphasized that such actions are "ironic" given China's stance on maritime safety. An analysis of the 60-day path of CCG-21543 suggests that the vessel's recorded movements are impractical, leading to the conclusion that China likely usurps AIS signals of other ships. Tarriela indicated that in the Philippines, dredgers may be used to facilitate this AIS data manipulation.

Following public alarm, Cmdr. Euphraim Jayson Diciano of the PCG station in Zambales assured thorough monitoring of all vessels in the area, attributing the detection of the suspected CCG ship to possible technical faults. The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) mandates prior approval for research vessels entering another country's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), a guideline that both China and the Philippines must adhere to.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and PCG are currently collaborating to discern the intentions behind Chinese vessels' actions in Philippine waters—a recurring issue that has heightened friction between the nations. While the PCG pledges ongoing surveillance, the DFA has yet to clarify whether it will escalate matters through formal diplomatic channels.

Manila and Beijing's discord centers on the South China Sea's resource-abundant and strategically crucial waters, contested by multiple nations like China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei. China's extensive claims, anchored on the "nine-dash line," starkly contrast with the Philippines' reliance on UNCLOS principles to affirm its territorial rights.

