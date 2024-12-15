Left Menu

Palestinian Authority's Unprecedented Crackdown in Jenin

The Palestinian Authority is conducting a significant operation in Jenin, targeting terror strongholds. Despite a general strike and criticism from human rights groups, PA forces have taken control of several areas. The move, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, aims to assert governance and restore control over Palestinian territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 23:48 IST
Palestinian Authority's Unprecedented Crackdown in Jenin
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In an extraordinary move, Palestinian Authority security forces have mounted a substantial crackdown on terror hubs in the Jenin region, as reported by The Press Service of Israel. This initiative is deemed by Israeli military sources as one of the most intense Palestinian operations in recent history.

The operation, dubbed 'Operation Homeland Defense,' began on Sunday and prompted widespread protest closures throughout the area, including businesses, schools, and UNRWA offices. Despite condemnation from human rights organizations, the PA, under the direct orders of President Mahmoud Abbas, has seized control of key neighborhoods and conducted exhaustive searches within the refugee camp.

PA forces have successfully eliminated Yazid Ja'isa, a prominent figure in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, whose contentious history with the PA included a notable weapons seizure incident. Efforts to negotiate with terror groups have collapsed, further provoking violence against government institutions. This crack crackdown aligns with a broader ambition of the PA to reaffirm its authority and potentially extend its governance to Gaza, signaling its governance capabilities to international allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024