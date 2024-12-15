In an extraordinary move, Palestinian Authority security forces have mounted a substantial crackdown on terror hubs in the Jenin region, as reported by The Press Service of Israel. This initiative is deemed by Israeli military sources as one of the most intense Palestinian operations in recent history.

The operation, dubbed 'Operation Homeland Defense,' began on Sunday and prompted widespread protest closures throughout the area, including businesses, schools, and UNRWA offices. Despite condemnation from human rights organizations, the PA, under the direct orders of President Mahmoud Abbas, has seized control of key neighborhoods and conducted exhaustive searches within the refugee camp.

PA forces have successfully eliminated Yazid Ja'isa, a prominent figure in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, whose contentious history with the PA included a notable weapons seizure incident. Efforts to negotiate with terror groups have collapsed, further provoking violence against government institutions. This crack crackdown aligns with a broader ambition of the PA to reaffirm its authority and potentially extend its governance to Gaza, signaling its governance capabilities to international allies.

