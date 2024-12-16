Left Menu

Kazakhstan Celebrates 33 Years of Independence with Bold Vision for the Future

Kazakhstan marked its 33rd anniversary of independence, showcasing significant growth in economy and global partnerships. President Tokayev outlined strategic directions addressing socio-economic development. The nation aims to enhance its investment climate and strengthen ties with India, reflecting a bold vision for sustainable growth and international cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 12:22 IST
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India, Nurlan Zhalgasbayev (Photo: X/ @AmbKazInd). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan celebrated the 33rd anniversary of its independence on December 16, a day marking national pride and reflecting on its transformation since breaking away from the Soviet Union in 1991. The nation has positioned itself as a key player in Central Asia with a booming economy, led by energy, manufacturing, and technology sectors.

In his State of the Nation address on September 2, 2024, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented a bold vision for continued progress. He emphasized strategic directions in sustainable socio-economic development and introduced significant laws to combat social issues, creating a favorable environment that attracted over 441 billion USD in foreign investments since independence.

Kazakhstan's emphasis on improving the investment climate is evident in its new policy aimed for 2026, targeting ESG investments. As a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazakhstan offers businesses extensive access to the EEU market. Celebrating its independence, the nation embodies ambition through the "Kazakhstan: Born Bold" campaign, highlighting its achievements and future goals.

President Tokayev's address at the World Nomad Games in September 2024 highlighted the Kazakh people's resilience. The country's growing partnership with India, covering various sectors, is a testament to its strategic global alliances. Kazakhstan's Independence Day celebrations reflect a vision of sustainable growth, innovation, and enhanced international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

