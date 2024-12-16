Left Menu

Sikyong Tsering Strengthens US-Tibet Ties in Washington Meetings

Sikyong Penpa Tsering embarked on key meetings in Washington, DC, bolstering support for Tibet. Focused on international relations, he met with US officials, including Deputy Secretary Verma and Under Secretary Zeya, to advocate for Tibetan rights and autonomy amidst ongoing struggles with China over cultural and political issues.

Political leader of Central Tibetan Administration, Sikyong Penpa Tsering meets US officials (Image Credit: Central Tibetan Administration). Image Credit: ANI

In an effort to fortify international support for the Tibetan cause, Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration held pivotal meetings in Washington, DC. Among his significant engagements was a discussion with Richard R. Verma, the US Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources, as announced by the CTA.

Verma, who has a longstanding involvement with Tibetan affairs from his tenure as US Ambassador to India, expressed personal concern for the Dalai Lama's health, following his knee surgery. Their dialogue highlighted the enduring bonds between the US and Tibetan communities, with Verma reaffirming his dedication to Tibetan issues. This was succeeded by an hour-long meeting with Uzra Zeya, the US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights and the Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues.

Expressing appreciation for Zeya's steadfast support, Sikyong underscored the importance of continued US backing. The meeting included Representative Namgyal Choedup, Alison Bartel, a Senior Advisor, and officials from the Bureaus of Population, Refugees, and Migration and Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor. The final series of discussions was with Senate Foreign Relations Committee staff, tackling pressing human rights concerns in Tibet and Tibet's quest for autonomy amidst ongoing conflict with China.

The series of strategic meetings by Sikyong in Washington amplifies the Central Tibetan Administration's diplomatic pursuits for global recognition of Tibet's cultural and political challenges. Central to these efforts is the complex Tibet-China conflict, intertwined with issues of sovereignty, rights, and national identity, drawing international attention and debate without resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

