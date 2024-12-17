Left Menu

Imran Khan's Bail Extended in Toshakhana 2.0 Case

Islamabad's court has extended interim bail for PTI's Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana 2.0 case until January 7. The charges involve allegations of illegally obtaining and undervaluing a jewelry set, causing a financial loss to the national treasury.

In a recent development, the Islamabad District and Sessions Court has prolonged the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana 2.0 case until January 7. The Express Tribune reports that this decision follows a hearing overseen by Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Mujoka, with the court adjourning until the new year.

During the proceedings, junior lawyers stood in for the accused, noting the senior lawyer's absence due to prior commitments in Central Jail Adiala. This bail extension comes on the heels of a trial court indictment concerning alleged violations of state gift repository rules, with claims that Khan improperly acquired a valuable jewelry set while serving as Prime Minister.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand had earlier read out charges against Khan and his wife within Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where Khan has been detained for over a year. Both parties denied the allegations. The court has scheduled its next session for December 18, when the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is expected to introduce its initial set of witnesses in the case studying the alleged misvaluation and mishandling of a Bulgari jewelry set valued at PKR 75.7 million, reportedly leading to significant losses for the national treasury.

