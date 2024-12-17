Left Menu

Tragedy in Gaza: Three Israeli Soldiers Killed in Tunnel Operation

Three Israeli soldiers lost their lives during a mission to destroy a Hamas tunnel in northern Gaza. The incident occurred near Jabaliya and involved a significant underground tunnel system. The soldiers were all reservists from the Givati Brigade, fighting against Hamas's resurgence efforts.

In a tragic incident, three Israeli soldiers were killed while dismantling a Hamas tunnel in northern Gaza, according to reports from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The operation took place in the Jabaliya area and targeted a tunnel shaft that spanned half a kilometer and housed living quarters and strategic passages.

The servicemen, identified as Major (res.) Netanel Hershkowitz, Major (res.) Zvi Matityahu Marantz, and Sergeant (res.) Uri Moshe Bornstein, belonged to the IDF's Givati Brigade. All three were serving as reservists at the time of their deaths. The operation was part of ongoing IDF efforts to impede Hamas's attempts to regroup and fortify in northern Gaza.

This deadly encounter underlines the ongoing volatility and high-risk operations in the region, with the IDF remaining vigilant against the persistent threat posed by Hamas terrorists. The sacrifices of the fallen soldiers are a somber reminder of the challenges faced by military personnel in such high-stakes operations.

