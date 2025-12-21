Left Menu

Mali's Midfield Maestro: Yves Bissouma's Anticipated Return

Yves Bissouma, Mali's captain, will miss the opening Africa Cup of Nations game against Zambia due to injury but is expected to make a strong impact later in the tournament. Despite recent surgeries, coach Tom Saintfiet remains hopeful about Bissouma’s leadership and contribution to the team's success.

Updated: 21-12-2025 23:00 IST
Mali's national football team faces a challenge in their first Africa Cup of Nations match against Zambia as they will be missing influential midfielder Yves Bissouma. Despite his absence due to injury recovery, coach Tom Saintfiet expresses confidence in the player's potential impact as the tournament progresses.

Bissouma, who also captains the team, has been sidelined since August after ankle surgery. His club, Tottenham Hotspur, has not featured him this season. Earlier, he played only 72 minutes in a match against Madagascar.

However, optimism persists as Bissouma participates in training sessions. Saintfiet anticipates his return for the crucial second game against Morocco, underscoring Bissouma's vital role in the team's strategy and morale.

