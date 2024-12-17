Staff Boycott Looms Over Administrative Irregularities at KIU
The Academy Staff Association of Karakoram International University (KIU) in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan has voiced serious concerns over persistent administrative irregularities and the non-implementation of vital policies, threatening to boycott services if grievances are not addressed.
Staff have criticized the 'pick and choose' nature of administrative assignments instead of a fair rotation, with some burdened by multiple portfolios. Association President Muhammad Ismail pointed to the ignored 2008 Order and lack of a transparent rotation policy, accusing the administration of favouritism.
Locals demand transparent governance, citing minimal progress despite repeated appeals. The Association's actions reflect growing discontent, highlighting broader educational challenges in Pakistan-occupied regions, including inadequate infrastructure and gender inequality in education.
