Staff Boycott Looms Over Administrative Irregularities at KIU

The Academy Staff Association at Karakoram International University (KIU) in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan plans a boycott over administrative irregularities. They criticize the lack of transparent policies and 'pick and choose' appointments. Locals demand fair governance, highlighting challenges in regional education such as poor infrastructure and gender inequality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:18 IST
Staff of Karakoram University allege irregularities (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

The Academy Staff Association of Karakoram International University (KIU) in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan has voiced serious concerns over persistent administrative irregularities and the non-implementation of vital policies, threatening to boycott services if grievances are not addressed.

Staff have criticized the 'pick and choose' nature of administrative assignments instead of a fair rotation, with some burdened by multiple portfolios. Association President Muhammad Ismail pointed to the ignored 2008 Order and lack of a transparent rotation policy, accusing the administration of favouritism.

Locals demand transparent governance, citing minimal progress despite repeated appeals. The Association's actions reflect growing discontent, highlighting broader educational challenges in Pakistan-occupied regions, including inadequate infrastructure and gender inequality in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

