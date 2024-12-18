Left Menu

Netanyahu Denies Manipulating Media in Ongoing Corruption Trial at Israeli Court

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to deny charges of corruption, fraud, and bribery in his ongoing trial at the Tel Aviv District Court. Allegations involve manipulating media coverage in exchange for regulatory favors. Netanyahu insists on his and his wife Sara's innocence, defending their lack of influence over associated news stories.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the stand on Wednesday in his corruption trial at the Tel Aviv District Court, maintaining his innocence against serious charges of media manipulation. The proceedings focused on allegations that he traded regulatory benefits for favorable coverage on a popular news website owned by telecom giant Bezeq.

Netanyahu, who also served as Communications Minister, refuted claims that he and his wife, Sara, influenced the editorial direction of Walla News. Under intense questioning about the "Bezeq Affair," the Prime Minister denied having the necessary tech tools, like a laptop or phone, to exert such influence.

The trial, which began in 2020, has already seen testimony from notable figures such as former Prime Minister Yair Lapid and former foreign minister Tzipi Livni. Legal experts predict it could continue for another year or two, with Netanyahu facing additional inquiries related to the "Gifts Affair" and the "Yediot Affair."

