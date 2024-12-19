UAEV Innovates with New EV Tariffs and Support Services

Dubai, UAE: UAEV, the United Arab Emirates' pioneering state-owned electric vehicle charging network, is set to introduce new electric vehicle tariffs in January 2025, aligned with directives from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. This move follows the network's tradition of free charging services since the tariffs were initially proposed in May.

The arrival of these transparent and uniform tariffs marks a significant milestone in supporting the network's operational effectiveness and broad accessibility. Sharif al Olama, Chairman of UAEV, states, "This marks a transformative step in the UAE's journey toward sustainable transportation." He emphasized the importance of maintaining service quality and equitable access in alignment with the nation's sustainability objectives.

UAEV plans to enhance the electric vehicle user experience further by launching a mobile application offering functionalities like locating charging stations easily, live status updates, and simple payment methods. Additionally, a 24/7 call center will provide real-time assistance to ensure a seamless user experience, thereby reinforcing UAEV's commitment to green mobility and the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy. By 2030, UAEV envisions a network of 1,000 strategically placed chargers accessible across all emirates.

