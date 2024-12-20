Left Menu

The Final Farewell: Celebrating the Legacy of Ustad Zakir Hussain

Legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, aged 63, was laid to rest near San Francisco. The Indian government, represented by Consul General K Srikar Reddy, honored him with national flag draping. Tributes flowed worldwide for the Grammy-winning musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee, renowned for blending traditional and global music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:36 IST
The Final Farewell: Celebrating the Legacy of Ustad Zakir Hussain
Late Ustad Zakir Hussain (Image Credit: X/@CGISFO). Image Credit: ANI
Renowned tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain was laid to rest at Fernwood Cemetery, Mill Valley, near San Francisco, following his death on December 15 at age 63. The Indian government paid tribute, with Consul General K Srikar Reddy draping his body with the national flag, honoring his illustrious career.

Offering condolences, Reddy addressed Hussain's wife, Antonia Minnecola, and family, sharing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message. The Indian Consulate in San Francisco confirmed that around 300 people, including family, musicians like Sivamani, and admirers, attended to pay their respects to the legendary artist.

Zakir Hussain, who succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, had been hospitalized in San Francisco. His death marked a profound loss in the global music scene. Born in 1951 in Mumbai, he was a prodigious talent, collaborating with international icons and earning Grammy Awards and Indian state honors like the Padma Vibhushan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

