Historic Visit: PM Modi to Strengthen India-Kuwait Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a historic visit to Kuwait on December 21-22, 2024, at the invitation of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Modi's visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 43 years, underscores a significant diplomatic milestone between the two nations. In addition to engaging with the Indian community, he is slated to attend the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup's opening ceremony as a special guest of the Emir.

During his visit, Modi will receive a ceremonial guard of honor at the Bayan Palace and will meet separately with both the Emir and the Crown Prince, Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah. These high-level meetings will include delegation-level talks aimed at reviewing and advancing bilateral relations across various sectors such as trade, investment, culture, and energy. A banquet hosted by the Crown Prince in Modi's honor is expected to further cement these diplomatic ties.

Highlighting the visit's significance, Arun Kumar Chatterjee of India's Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the strong bilateral relations historically shared by India and Kuwait. He noted that the visit will reinforce these ties and explore new avenues of cooperation. The recent high-level visits, including the signing of a Joint Commission MOU, reflect both countries' commitment to enhancing collaboration in areas such as trade, technology, and security.

