Abu Dhabi Launches Pioneering Freshwater Pearl Oyster Project

Abu Dhabi has initiated the region's first freshwater pearl oyster aquaculture project in Al Faya, enhancing its leadership in sustainable oyster farming. The facility can produce 10,000 oysters yearly and focuses on innovation, sustainability, and supporting research, contributing to water conservation and technological advancements in the region.

Representative image (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi, UAE, December 20 (ANI/WAM): In a significant move to cement Abu Dhabi's position in sustainable pearl oyster farming, the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) has unveiled the first freshwater pearl oyster aquaculture project in Al Faya, a step aligned with the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Aquaculture Policy.

The initiative extends from the Abu Dhabi Pearls Centre in Mirfa, established in 2007, furthering its mission to culture new oyster varieties. The project boasts a 10-unit indoor facility, capable of producing 10,000 oysters annually, alongside quarantine and research facilities. To date, about 8,500 freshwater oysters have been cultivated.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, EAD Secretary General, emphasized the project's pioneering role as the first in the Middle East to culture freshwater pearls, aiming to bolster research and enhance Abu Dhabi's status in sustainable aquaculture technology. This expansion includes cultivating Chinese and Indian oyster species, with sustainability at the core, utilizing discharged water for irrigation to conserve resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

