PM Modi's Historic Visit to Kuwait Highlights Diaspora Impact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made waves with his historic visit to Kuwait, marking the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over four decades. During his two-day stay, he visited the Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Mina Abdullah, where he connected with around 1,500 Indian workers.

The visit underscored India's dedication to its citizens abroad, with Modi engaging in meaningful conversations and even sharing snacks with workers from various Indian states. This gesture, as noted by the Ministry of External Affairs, signifies the strong emphasis on the welfare of Indian nationals working overseas.

At the 'Hala Modi' community event, Modi praised the Indian diaspora's contributions to Kuwait's development, reflecting mutual appreciation between India and Kuwait. He encouraged participation in upcoming Indian events and celebrated cultural milestones, including interactions with notable figures enriching Indian-Kuwaiti ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)