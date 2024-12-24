High-Stakes Negotiations: Imran Khan's Release and Federal Government Stand-Off

Javed Latif, a prominent figure from the Pakistan Muslim League (N), has made a bold statement amidst the political unrest surrounding former Prime Minister Imran Khan's potential release from prison. He asserted that if Khan is released, then the federal government should be incarcerated, as reported by ARY News.

Latif voiced skepticism about international pressures concerning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and questioned the underlying motives. He noted a possible interest from the global community in Khan's release, hinting at an exchange of favors. Latif emphasized that time will reveal the cost of Khan's freedom orchestrated by international interests.

Amidst these tensions, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan shed light on the involvement of the establishment in negotiations, stating that the real power lies with them. PTI's demands include freeing political prisoners, including Imran Khan, and establishing a judicial commission to probe specific incidents. With further talks scheduled, the political climate remains tense.

(With inputs from agencies.)