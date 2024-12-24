Left Menu

High-Stakes Negotiations: Imran Khan's Release and Federal Government Stand-Off

In a heated exchange on ARY News, Javed Latif of Pakistan Muslim League (N) suggests imprisoning the federal government if Imran Khan is released. Meanwhile, PTI demands include the release of political prisoners and a judicial probe, amidst underlying establishment involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 13:03 IST
High-Stakes Negotiations: Imran Khan's Release and Federal Government Stand-Off
PML-N leader Javed Latif (Image Credit: X/@Mian_JavedLatif). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Javed Latif, a prominent figure from the Pakistan Muslim League (N), has made a bold statement amidst the political unrest surrounding former Prime Minister Imran Khan's potential release from prison. He asserted that if Khan is released, then the federal government should be incarcerated, as reported by ARY News.

Latif voiced skepticism about international pressures concerning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and questioned the underlying motives. He noted a possible interest from the global community in Khan's release, hinting at an exchange of favors. Latif emphasized that time will reveal the cost of Khan's freedom orchestrated by international interests.

Amidst these tensions, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan shed light on the involvement of the establishment in negotiations, stating that the real power lies with them. PTI's demands include freeing political prisoners, including Imran Khan, and establishing a judicial commission to probe specific incidents. With further talks scheduled, the political climate remains tense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024