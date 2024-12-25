Left Menu

Two Palestinian men killed in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm

Two Palestinian men were killed in an Israeli drone airstrike on the Al-Hamam neighborhood of Tulkarm Camp, marking the second such attack in the area on the same day. The Palestine Red Crescent Society confirmed recovering the bodies from the scene as strikes targeted both Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2024 08:55 IST
Representative Image (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Palestine

Tulkarm [Palestine], December 25 (ANI/WAM): Two young Palestinian men were killed on Tuesday evening following an airstrike by an Israeli drone targeting the Al-Hamam neighbourhood in Tulkarm Camp.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that its teams recovered the bodies of the two men after the Israeli airstrike on the mentioned neighbourhood.

This marks the second time during the day that the Al-Hamam neighbourhood has been targeted by continuous Israeli drone strikes on the Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps. (ANI/WAM)

