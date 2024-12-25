Left Menu

UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys condolences over plane crash victims

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity and conveyed its sincere condolences to the Republic of Azerbaijan over the victims of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crash in Kazakhstan, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 23:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 25 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity and conveyed its sincere condolences to the Republic of Azerbaijan over the victims of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crash in Kazakhstan, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the government and people of Azerbaijan and to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes of a speedy recovery for all the injured. (ANI/WAM)

