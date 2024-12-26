Left Menu

Tragedy in Gaza: Journalists Killed in Controversial Israeli Strike

An Israeli strike in Gaza claimed the lives of five journalists on a vehicle belonging to Al-Quds Today Television, linked to the Palestine Islamic Jihad group. The attack drew condemnation and raised safety concerns for media personnel operating in high-risk conflict zones, further straining tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:19 IST
Civil Defence members trying to control fire in a broadcast van in strike that killed five journalists of Al-Quds Al-Youm television channel (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Gaza

In a devastating blow to press freedoms and human rights, five journalists were tragically killed following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. The vehicle they occupied, a property of Al-Quds Today Television, was stationed outside Al-Awda Hospital when it was targeted, setting the media community into mourning.

The victims, identified as Ayman Al-Jadi, Faisal Abu Al-Qumsan, Mohammed Al-Lada'a, Ibrahim Al-Sheikh Ali, and Fadi Hassouna, were reportedly asleep inside the vehicle as flames engulfed it. The attack's aftermath showed the remnants with visible 'TV' and 'PRESS' marks, sparking widespread condemnation and calls for accountability.

Al-Quds Today Television mourned the loss and lashed out at the attack, stating the journalists were killed in the line of duty. The Israeli military described the target as an 'Islamic Jihad terrorist cell' but provided no evidence for this claim. This incident further intensifies the spotlight on the peril journalists face in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

