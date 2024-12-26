Left Menu

Civil Society Coalition in PoJK Warns Government with Six-Month Ultimatum

A civil society coalition in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir has issued a warning to the government to meet their Charter of Demands within six months or face accountability. Key issues include infrastructure delays, tax rates, power outages, and wheat supply problems, affecting the local population's daily life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:23 IST
Visuals from the protest in Muzaffarabad, PoJK (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A civil society coalition at the forefront of the rights movement in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has delivered a stern ultimatum to governmental authorities. According to a report by Dawn, the coalition demanded the fulfillment of promises made to them within six months or face serious consequences.

The ultimatum emerged from a meeting of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Action Committee's (JKJAAC) core committee held in Chakswari, Mirpur district, where numerous critical issues were deliberated. The committee reiterated a six-month deadline agreed upon with officials on December 8, aiming for the complete execution of their Charter of Demands per a formal agreement and a notification from February 4.

The JKJAAC addressed several ongoing issues causing rising dissatisfaction among the populace, including construction delays of the Rathoa-Haryam Bridge, unimplemented reduced property transfer tax rates, continuous power outages, low voltage problems, and insufficient wheat flour supply and quality. The coalition emphasized the urgent need for government intervention to avert potential public unrest.

Additionally, the group resolved to maintain strict adherence to its code of conduct, prohibiting member participation in events orchestrated by other groups without prior clearance, to sustain internal unity. While acknowledging support from both local and overseas Kashmiris, the JKJAAC committed to aligning future efforts with community interests, intentions, and trust.

