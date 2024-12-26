Left Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Declared Proclaimed Offender Amid Ongoing Legal Tussles

The anti-terrorism court declares Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister a proclaimed offender due to repeated absences in a vandalism case. Additionally, PTI leaders face various legal charges post-November 26 protests, with international concerns surfacing over fair trial protocols in military court cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (Photo Credit: X @AliAminKhanPTI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An anti-terrorism court, on Thursday, classified Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as a proclaimed offender, following his persistent absences in a key vandalism case, according to ARY News. Booked at the Hasan Abdal police station, Gandapur has consistently failed to respond to multiple court summons.

In response, the court has issued an advertisement declaring Gandapur's status and mandating his appearance on January 21. The chief minister, entangled in numerous cases since the November 26 protests, joins a line-up of PTI leaders embroiled in legal challenges. Recently, the Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court indicted former PTI MNA Bilal Ahmed in another significant case.

The court's judge, Amjad Ali Shah, proceeded with Ahmed's indictment via his representative. The next hearing is set for January 6. Meanwhile, former PTI MPA Latasub Satti's request to travel for Umrah was denied due to incomplete paperwork. Additionally, the ATC rejected pleas from multiple PTI figures, including Imran Khan, citing substantial prosecutorial evidence.

Amidst local surges of legal activity, the European Union expressed concern over the fairness of recent military court verdicts in Pakistan, after 25 individuals were sentenced for attacking army sites. The EU highlighted these actions as inconsistent with Pakistan's pledges to uphold transparent and public legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

