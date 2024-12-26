Left Menu

Dubai's New Year's Eve Festivities Celebrate Workers Across UAE

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in collaboration with various government and private entities, is organizing New Year's Eve celebrations for workers across UAE under 'Happy Workers, Thriving Business'. The events include entertainment activities, competitions, and are backed by significant sponsorships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:20 IST
UAE's MOHRE (Photo/WAM) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

This New Year's Eve, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has announced a series of celebrations aimed at workers across the United Arab Emirates. The initiative, themed 'Happy Workers, Thriving Business', is in collaboration with various government bodies and private organizations to honor workers' contributions.

The events, which span all emirates, highlight the ministry's dedication to worker welfare by celebrating religious and national milestones. Companies keen to include their employees in these festive activities can register via ensureeventsnye.com to participate in the planned events.

The celebrations encompass a range of entertainment, competitions, and prizes, with activities organized within labor accommodations by multiple companies. These events are supported with sponsorship from the Insurance Pool and Aldar Properties, supplemented by the involvement of strategic partners like the UAE Food Bank and charity associations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

