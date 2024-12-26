Dubai Launches First-Ever Tax Certification Program in the Arab World

Dubai has made a significant advancement in tax education with the Department of Finance (DOF) and PwC Academy Middle East establishing a partnership to introduce the region's first tax professional certification program. This initiative, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding, is tailored for tax professionals working within Dubai government entities.

The certification program offers a structured professional training regime, featuring comprehensive modules on the United Arab Emirates' value-added tax (VAT) and Corporate Tax. The courses will be conducted in both Arabic and English and will culminate in diplomas awarded by the UK's Association of Tax Technicians (ATT-UK), a first in the Arab world.

Leaders of the initiative underscore its significance in equipping UAE nationals with a robust framework of global tax standards tailored to regional regulations. The program, stretching over 18 days and 108 training hours, is expected to enhance the competency of government employees and align with the UAE's vision for economic transformation and sustainable growth.

