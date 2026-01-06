Venezuelan Independence Standoff: International Crisis Unfolds

In a shocking turn of events, the Venezuelan government is attempting to showcase its autonomy following the unexpected capture of former President Nicolas Maduro by United States forces. The arrest marks a significant moment in Venezuela's political landscape, setting off a wave of defiant and assertive responses from national leaders.

Maduro made his first court appearance in a United States courtroom, claiming innocence against narco-terrorism charges. While in Caracas, his son, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, backed by lawmakers, called for international intervention and unequivocally condemned the US's involvement as a direct threat to global political stability.

The US government, under President Donald Trump, temporarily assumes control over Venezuela while imposing oil constraints as part of its pressure strategy. Meanwhile, interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez extended calls for cooperative relations with the US, emphasizing mutual development and legal respect, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)