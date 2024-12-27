Left Menu

Honoring a Visionary: Manmohan Singh's Legacy of Economic Reform and Diplomatic Strength

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) mourns the loss of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, hailing his role in economic reform and US-India relations. Singh, a transformative leader, was pivotal in liberalizing India's economy and securing the landmark US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement, strengthening bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:43 IST
(Photo: X/@USISPForum). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has expressed profound grief over the passing of Manmohan Singh, India's former Prime Minister, recognizing him as a leader who redefined the country's economic path and bolstered US-India relations. The Forum's board lauded Singh as a 'scholar and statesman of unparalleled stature,' whose life was dedicated to public service.

Singh's economic reforms during his term as Finance Minister in 1991 under Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao were crucial in opening India's economy to global markets. His tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 saw significant progress, marked by policies that improved livelihoods and enhanced India's global stature. The USISPF praised Singh's efforts to cement the US-India partnership, notably through the landmark US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement.

Dr. Singh passed away at AIIMS Delhi on December 26 at the age of 92. AIIMS stated he suffered a sudden loss of consciousness at home and could not be revived. Celebrated for his humility, Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year, concluding 33 years of dedicated service. His enduring contributions to India's growth and diplomacy are hailed as lessons for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

