Unveiling Truth: Bangladesh's New Probe into 2009 BDR Mutiny

Bangladesh's National Independent Commission, led by Major General (Retd) ALM Fazlur Rahman, will investigate the 2009 BDR mutiny to uncover domestic and foreign conspiracies. The commission has a three-month deadline to conduct a thorough probe, following past reports of torture and mass trials amid political upheaval.

Updated: 27-12-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:37 IST
Bangladesh has established a National Independent Commission, chaired by Major General (Retd) ALM Fazlur Rahman, to investigate the 2009 BDR mutiny comprehensively. The inquiry aims to uncover both domestic and foreign conspiracies related to the incident, an episode marked by severe violence and resultant political upheaval.

The Commission, formed recently, is tasked with completing its investigation within a three-month period, despite the complexities involved. "Our focus is on a thorough examination of this national tragedy," stated Rahman during the Commission's first meeting at the Bangladesh Border Guard headquarters in Dhaka.

More than a decade after the mutiny, which unfolded during Sheikh Hasina's tenure and resulted in the deaths of 74 individuals, the lingering call for justice remains. Widely criticized for subsequent mass trials and accused torture, the government's initial handling sparked both domestic and international outcry. As an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus now steers the country, this new investigation seeks clarity and accountability.

