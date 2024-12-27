Intense Security Operations in KP: Terrorists Dead and Martyr Major Mourned

In a sweeping series of security operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pakistan military has reported the death of 15 terrorists, including a known commander, while also mourning the loss of a valiant officer. Major Muhammad Awais was killed in action during these efforts aimed at neutralizing threats from banned groups, notably in North and South Waziristan. The military's media wing confirmed these developments on Thursday.

The operations commenced in the Jani Khel area of Bannu district following intelligence reports of terrorist activity. A fierce gunfight ensued, resulting in the death of two terrorists. Subsequent actions in North Waziristan's Datta Khel tehsil saw an intense exchange of fire that left five further terrorists dead. Tragically, Major Awais, a highly regarded 31-year-old officer, lost his life while leading his team. Sources identified the terrorists as the banned Hafiz Gul Bahadur group.

A third operation in South Waziristan resulted in the death of six additional terrorists. Simultaneous airstrikes targeted local commanders infamous for attacks on security forces, yielding critical gains. Meanwhile, more than 140 families from Upper South Waziristan's Mehsud tribe were displaced due to planned clearance operations, sparking concerns over the availability of official aid. These operations underscore the ongoing tension and significant civilian impact, including a woman's death from shelling in North Waziristan.

(With inputs from agencies.)